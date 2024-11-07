Jake Moody Injury: Logs another limited practice

Moody (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Moody is looking to return from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 5 against Arizona. The second-year kicker has been limited at the first two 49ers practices to begin the week, so he has a decent -- but not guaranteed -- chance of taking the field Sunday versus Tampa Bay. Anders Carlson, who kicked for San Francisco in Weeks 7 and 8, was cut from the team's practice squad Tuesday, which could be an indication that Moody is expected to make his return this weekend.