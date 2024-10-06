Jake Moody Injury: Ruled out of Week 5

Moody (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

On a kickoff in the second quarter, Moody was the tackler on the play in question, got his right ankle bent under him and eventually was carted from the sideline to the locker room. With Moody's status confirmed for the rest of Week 5, the 49ers will entrust kicking duties to punter Mitch Wishnowsky. The team also will be operating on a short week in advance of Thursday's visit to Seattle, so tryouts for a temporary placekicker may be in the offing early this week.