Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Moody headshot

Jake Moody Injury: Ruled out of Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 3:04pm

Moody (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

On a kickoff in the second quarter, Moody was the tackler on the play in question, got his right ankle bent under him and eventually was carted from the sideline to the locker room. With Moody's status confirmed for the rest of Week 5, the 49ers will entrust kicking duties to punter Mitch Wishnowsky. The team also will be operating on a short week in advance of Thursday's visit to Seattle, so tryouts for a temporary placekicker may be in the offing early this week.

Jake Moody
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News