Jake Moody News: Career in SF in jeopardy
Moody went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts while converting all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 47-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Moody managed to hit his first field goal from 51 yards out, but he shanked the ensuing 47-yard attempt. The 2023 third-round pick has struggled mightily ever since missing a key PAT in the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs last season. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco believes it would be a "controversial decision" to keep Moody in house after his bout of inconsistency this season, and its hard to argue against that statement.
