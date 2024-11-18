Jake Moody News: Clean outing Sunday

Moody nailed his only field-goal attempt from 33 yards out while converting both point-after tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Moody had a tumultuous return from injury in Week 10, missing three FGAs before mercifully hitting his last kick to finish off a win over Tampa Bay. Things went a lot smoother this time around, albeit in a losing effort on far less kicking attempts. Moody should resume being a safe play in fantasy, but it is worth noting his upcoming schedule that features two road games outdoors on the east coast. The first test comes on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field when the 49ers visit the Packers next Sunday.