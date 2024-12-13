Jake Moody News: Hits both FG attetmpts Thursday

Moody went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts with no point-after tries in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

Moody was the only 49ers' player to record any points in Thursday's low-scoring affair. The sophomore kicker set a new career best in FGs made (22) at a 79 percent clip through 11 games. With San Francisco falling apart at the end of the campaign, Moody checks in as a mid-tier kicking option in Week 16 against the Dolphins.