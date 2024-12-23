Fantasy Football
Jake Moody News: Misses from 41 yards out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Moody went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries in Sunday's 29-17 loss to Miami.

Moody's 41-yard miss in the third quarter was instrumental to the 49ers' demise, as it would have kept the deficit within one score. Instead, Miami was able to keep the lead just out of reach before De'Von Achane put the game away with a 50-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter. Moody is proving to be just an average kicking option despite his third-round pedigree, and the same could be said for his fantasy value against Detroit next Monday.

