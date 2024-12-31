Jake Moody News: Misses three kicks Monday

Moody went 4-for-5 on extra-point attempts but missed both of his field-goal tries during the 49ers' 40-34 loss to the Lions on Monday.

Moody had a solid start to Monday night's game when he converted on his first three extra-point tries, but he missed right on a 51-yard field goal near the end of the first half. His 48-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter sailed left, and after missing his final extra-point try with less than a minute left to play, he capped things off with an onside-kick attempt that was blasted straight out of bounds. In the eight games since the 49ers' Week 9 bye, the 2023 third-round pick has gone 10-for-18 on field-goal attempts (including 3-for-7 and 1-for-5 on attempts from 40 to 49 yards and 50-plus yards, respectively) and 17-for-18 on extra-point tries. Moody will look to bounce back in the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Cardinals on Sunday.