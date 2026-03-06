Jake Moody News: Re-signed by Commanders

Washington re-signed Moody to a one-year contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Moody was cut by both the 49ers and Bears in 2025 before landing with the Commanders, where he went 10-for-11 on field-goal tries and 10-for-11 on extra-point tries across the team's final six games of the season. Across three combined appearances between San Francisco and Chicago, he converted nine of 12 field-goal tries and all five of his PATs. Moody projects as the favorite to operate as Washington's starting kicker during the 2026 campaign, though the team could still add competition at the position this offseason.