Jake Moody News: Re-signed by Commanders
Washington re-signed Moody to a one-year contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Moody was cut by both the 49ers and Bears in 2025 before landing with the Commanders, where he went 10-for-11 on field-goal tries and 10-for-11 on extra-point tries across the team's final six games of the season. Across three combined appearances between San Francisco and Chicago, he converted nine of 12 field-goal tries and all five of his PATs. Moody projects as the favorite to operate as Washington's starting kicker during the 2026 campaign, though the team could still add competition at the position this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Moody See More
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter66 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Christmas Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Movies & More73 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter73 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: Weekly Value Meter79 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Weekly Value Meter86 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Moody See More