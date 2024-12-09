Jake Moody News: Scores eight points Sunday

Moody nailed his only field-goal attempt from 23 yards out while going 5-for-5 on point-after tries in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears.

Moody had a much smoother experience at home in sunny Santa Clara, CA compared to last week's two-miss game on the road against Buffalo. The sophomore leg has now gone 20-for-26 on field-goal attempts while hitting 100 percent of his PATs in 10 active games this season. Moody and the 49ers remain at home on a short week for a pivotal NFC West matchup against the Rams on Thursday.