Jake Moody News: Scores four points Sunday

Moody went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 38-10 loss to Green Bay.

Moody only received two kicking opportunities in the lopsided defeat sans starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder). San Francisco's kicker hasn't missed a kick since his horrific Week 10, but his low usage has dampened his fantasy value. Moody and the 49ers will stay on the road to face the Bills in the snow next Sunday.