Jake Moody News: Will be released by Commanders

The Commanders are cutting Moody on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

In three stops between San Francisco, Chicago and Washington during the 2025 campaign, Moody combined to go 19-for-23 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-16 on field-goal tries in nine regular-season games. He was re-signed by the Commanders in the offseason, but after just one preseason game, he's being jettisoned in favor of undrafted rookie Drew Stevens. Moody thus will look elsewhere for a new opportunity.