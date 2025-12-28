Kittle is missing his first contest since he sustained a mid-to-low ankle sprain last Monday at Indianapolis. When Kittle was sidelined Weeks 2-6 due to a full tear of his hamstring that occurred in the season opener, Tonges was the primary pass-catching TE between himself and Luke Farrell, with the former accruing a 22-209-2 line on 31 targets during that span. Tonges thus is about as good of a streaming option remaining in the midst of fantasy championship weekend with just two games left in the Week 17 slate.