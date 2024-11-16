Jakeem Grant News: Let go by Atlanta

The Falcons cut Grant from the practice squad Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Grant was signed to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, but he will be in search of another opportunity after being let go just four days later. Grant last saw regular-season action in 2021 with both the Bears and Dolphins, during which he logged 11 catches (on 17 targets) for 132 yards and two touchdowns across 15 regular-season games.