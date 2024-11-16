Fantasy Football
Jakeem Grant headshot

Jakeem Grant News: Let go by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:01pm

The Falcons cut Grant from the practice squad Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Grant was signed to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, but he will be in search of another opportunity after being let go just four days later. Grant last saw regular-season action in 2021 with both the Bears and Dolphins, during which he logged 11 catches (on 17 targets) for 132 yards and two touchdowns across 15 regular-season games.

Jakeem Grant
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
