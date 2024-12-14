Jakeem Grant News: Parts ways with Atlanta

The Falcons cut Grant from their practice squad Saturday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Grant originally signed with Atlanta's practice squad Nov. 12 and was let go four days later. He re-signed to the team's practice squad Thursday but had an even shorter stint this time around, as he was cut Saturday. Grant's last NFL action came in 2021, when he played in 11 contests with Chicago and in four games with Miami.