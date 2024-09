Jakob Johnson: Let go by Giants

The Giants released Johnson on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been and up down between the Giants' active roster and practice squad since the end of training camp, and it's possible that the 29-year-old running back could stick around with Big Blue. Johnson has played 36 snaps (31 on special teams, five on offense) across two games with the Giants this season and has not accrued a carry or tackle over that span.