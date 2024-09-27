Jakob Johnson News: Returns to practice squad
Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Johnson was elevated to the active roster for the third time this season ahead of Thursday's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys, failing to record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense and eight snaps with the special-teams unit. The fullback will now have to be signed to the active roster in order to appear in another game with the Giants this year.
Jakob Johnson
Free Agent