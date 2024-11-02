Fantasy Football
Jakob Johnson headshot

Jakob Johnson News: Sticking with Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Giants signed Johnson to the practice squad Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was cut from the Giants' practice squad Wednesday, but he was re-signed and will stick around in New York. He started the regular season on the active roster and played in Weeks 2 through 4, during which he played 51 snaps (12 on offense, 39 on special teams) without recording a stat.

Jakob Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
