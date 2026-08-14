Jakob Robinson News: Suits up Thursday
Robinson logged two solo tackles in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Titans.
Robinson logged 45 defensive snaps over the course of the night, playing a whopping 74 percent of the 49ers' total defensive reps. The fourth-string cornerback may get a chance to play during the regular season if the injuries to Jack Jones (hand) and Nate Hobbs (groin) persist longer than expected.
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