Jakob Robinson headshot

Jakob Robinson News: Suits up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:53pm

Robinson logged two solo tackles in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Titans.

Robinson logged 45 defensive snaps over the course of the night, playing a whopping 74 percent of the 49ers' total defensive reps. The fourth-string cornerback may get a chance to play during the regular season if the injuries to Jack Jones (hand) and Nate Hobbs (groin) persist longer than expected.

Jakob Robinson
San Francisco 49ers
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