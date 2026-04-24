Ja'Kobi Lane headshot

Ja'Kobi Lane News: Bound for Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 7:27pm

The Ravens selected Lane in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 80th overall.

Lane spent his entire three-year college career in USC, with 2024 being arguably his most productive season with 43 catches for 525 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns across 13 games. He saw his receiving numbers increase in 2025 (49 catches for 745 yards), though he hauled in only four touchdowns across 11 games. Lane stands tall at 6-foot-4 with a long catch radius and large hands, and he also excelled as a blocker in the run game. He had issues separating from defenders in college and lacks experience on special teams, but that might not matter, as a strong offseason and training camp could establish Lane as the Ravens' WR3 behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman (illness).

Ja'Kobi Lane
Baltimore Ravens
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