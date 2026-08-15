Ja'Kobi Lane headshot

Ja'Kobi Lane News: Flashes in first preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:36am

Lane brought in all three targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.

The rookie third-round pick has already been building plenty of momentum in training camp, and he carried it over to his first taste of game action of the preseason. Lane's first reception came on Baltimore's second possession and went for 18 yards, and he went on to notch a touchdown on a 16-yard grab with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter. Lane's performance Saturday coupled with what he's shown on the practice field seemingly gives him an inside track to the No. 3 receiver job heading into the Ravens' next preseason matchup next Saturday against the Vikings.

Ja'Kobi Lane
Baltimore Ravens
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