Ja'Kobi Lane headshot

Ja'Kobi Lane News: Gets into end zone in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:10pm

Lane brought in all three targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.

The rookie third-round pick has already been building plenty of momentum in training camp, and he encouragingly carried it over to his first taste of game action as a pro. Lane's first reception went for 18 yards and came on Baltimore's second possession, and he went on to record his first NFL touchdown on a 16-yard grab with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter. Lane's performance Saturday coupled with what he's shown on the practice field seemingly gives him an inside track to the No. 3 receiver job heading into the Ravens' next preseason matchup on the road against the Vikings next Saturday afternoon.

Ja'Kobi Lane
Baltimore Ravens
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