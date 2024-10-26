Jakobi Meyers Injury: Expected to be active Week 8

Meyers (ankle) is likely to play Sunday versus Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meyers missed the Rams' past two contests due to an ankle injury, but he appears set to return Sunday against the Chiefs. The 27-year-old will likely function as Las Vegas' top wideout now that Davante Adams is a member of the Jets. Meyers has logged at least nine targets and 49 receiving yards in each of the past three games for which he's been able to suit up.