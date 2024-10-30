Jakobi Meyers Injury: Gets in limited practice Wednesday

Meyers (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

In his return from a two-game absence due to the ankle injury, Meyers caught six of his seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown while playing 81 percent of the snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. With no reported setbacks coming out of that contest, Meyers' listed limitations Wednesday may just have been maintenance-related.