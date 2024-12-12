Fantasy Football
Jakobi Meyers headshot

Jakobi Meyers Injury: Limited practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 3:01pm

Meyers (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Though he headed into Week 14 action listed as questionable, Meyers was active for this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers en route to logging a 91 percent snap share and catching seven of his 10 targets for 67 yards. With no setbacks having been reported, there's a solid chance that Meyers' listed limitations Thursday were maintenance related ahead of Monday night's game against the Falcons.

Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders
