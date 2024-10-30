Fantasy Football
Jakobi Meyers Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 2:44pm

Meyers (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In his return from a two-game absence, Meyers caught six of his seven targets for 52 yards and a TD in this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, while recording an 81 percent snaps share on offense. With no reported setbacks in the contest, there's a decent chance Meyers' listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.

