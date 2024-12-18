Jakobi Meyers Injury: Limited practice Wednesday
Meyers (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers was limited at practice this past Thursday and Friday, but was deemed a full participant Saturday and approached Monday's loss to the Falcons without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks, there's a decent chance that Meyers' listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance related. Still, the wideout's status will be worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, a contest in which the Raiders should welcome Aidan O'Connell (knee) back to the lineup after the QB was inactive in Week 15.
