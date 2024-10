Meyers missed his second straight practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

With top WR Davante Adams (ankle) not expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Meyers' status gains added import ahead of Week 6 action. A return to practice, in any capacity, on the part of Meyers on Friday would bode well for his chances of facing Pittsburgh, but he'll need to practice fully in such a scenario in order to avoid an injury designation.