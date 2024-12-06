Fantasy Football
Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 1:13pm

Meyers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers wasn't able to practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Coach Antonio Pierce told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com on Friday that Meyers was "full go, ready to go," but the wide receiver ended up limited on the Raiders' final Week 14 injury report. Pierce's comments seem to indicate Meyers will be available Sunday, which won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
