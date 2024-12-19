Fantasy Football
Jakobi Meyers headshot

Jakobi Meyers Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 2:22pm

Meyers (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Meyers, who was also limited Wednesday, logged back-to-back limited sessions last week as well before practicing fully Saturday and approaching this past Monday night's game against the Falcons without an injury designation. Chances are that pattern will be repeated ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Jaguars, with Friday's final injury report set to confirm that notion either way.

Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders
