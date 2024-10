Meyers (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back absences make Friday's practice pivotal with regard to Meyers' Week 6 status ahead of Aidan O'Connell's first start of the season. Meyers (if healthy) and TE Brock Bowers profile as O'Connell's top targets, with Davante Adams (hamstring) still not practicing and potentially getting traded soon.