Coach Antonio Pierce said Meyers (ankle) will take part in Friday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers has missed back-to-back sessions to begin Week 6 prep due to an ankle injury, but his return to drills is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's game versus the Steelers. Fellow WR Davante Adams (ankle) isn't expected to be available for that contest, so Meyers' status is key for a banged-up Raiders receiving corps.