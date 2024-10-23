Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jakobi Meyers headshot

Jakobi Meyers Injury: Set to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Meyers (ankle) will practice Wednesday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Meyers didn't practice last week, before being made inactive for the second game in a row ahead of this past Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams. The wideout's anticipated participation in Wednesday's session is a step in the right direction for Meyers, but he'll probably need to practice fully by Friday on order to approach this weekend's game against the Chiefs without an injury designation.

Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News