Jakobi Meyers Injury: Set to practice Wednesday

Meyers (ankle) will practice Wednesday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Meyers didn't practice last week, before being made inactive for the second game in a row ahead of this past Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams. The wideout's anticipated participation in Wednesday's session is a step in the right direction for Meyers, but he'll probably need to practice fully by Friday on order to approach this weekend's game against the Chiefs without an injury designation.