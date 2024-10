Meyers (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Meyers didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do Friday will loom large in terms of his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Rams. With Davante Adams now a member of the Jets, Meyers -- when healthy -- will have an opportunity to see a steady share of WR snaps and targets in the Raiders offense as the season progresses.