Jakobi Meyers News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:47pm

Meyers (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after returning to a full practice Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

As was the case ahead of Week 15 action, Meyers had his practice reps managed this week, but he'll be available Sunday and thus should remain a viable fantasy option given his high volume role in the Raiders offense. In 12 games overall this season, Meyers, who logged a 5-59-0 line on nine targets versus Atlanta this past Monday, has caught 71 of his 105 targets for 802 yards and two TDs.

