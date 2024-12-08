Jakobi Meyers News: Co-leader in receptions Sunday

Meyers secured seven of 10 targets for 67 yards in the Raiders' 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Despite the disappointing team outcome and Aidan O'Connell's exit in the second half due to a knee injury, the ever-reliable Meyers turned in another productive effort that included a co-team-high reception total. The veteran wideout also set the pace in targets and finished just a yard short of drawing even with Michael Mayer for the team lead in receiving yards. Meyers has at least six catches in five of the last six contests heading into a Week 15 Monday night home matchup against the Falcons on Dec. 16.