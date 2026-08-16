Jakobi Meyers News: Held out of preseason opener
Meyers did not suit up for Saturday's 24-20 preseason victory over the Saints.
As an established veteran, Meyers was held out of Saturday's contest for rest and injury prevention purposes. He remains on track to open the regular season as one of Jacksonville's top three wideouts alongside Brian Thomas and Parker Washington.
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