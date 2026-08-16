Jakobi Meyers headshot

Jakobi Meyers News: Held out of preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Meyers did not suit up for Saturday's 24-20 preseason victory over the Saints.

As an established veteran, Meyers was held out of Saturday's contest for rest and injury prevention purposes. He remains on track to open the regular season as one of Jacksonville's top three wideouts alongside Brian Thomas and Parker Washington.

Jakobi Meyers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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