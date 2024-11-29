Jakobi Meyers News: Just short of 100-yard mark in loss

Meyers secured six of 11 targets for 97 yards in the Raiders' 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Friday.

Meyers finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Brock Bowers for the Raiders on the afternoon. The veteran wideout's yardage total was his third highest of the season and maintained a recent pattern of strong play, as Meyers has generated both of his 100-yard efforts this season along with Friday's total within his last four games. The sixth-year pro has at least six catches in five of his last six contests as well and plenty of established chemistry with Aidan O'Connell, giving Meyers a bright outlook heading into a Week 14 road matchup against a vulnerable Buccaneers secondary on Sunday, Dec. 8.