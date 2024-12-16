Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakobi Meyers headshot

Jakobi Meyers News: Leading receiver in MNF loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Meyers had five receptions on nine targets for 59 yards while getting sacked for a 10-yard loss on his only passing attempt in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.

The Raiders tried to tap into Meyers' prior experience as a quarterback with an early trick play against Atlanta, but that plan backfired and resulted in a drive-killing sack. The versatile wideout had a solid receiving night all things considered, leading the Raiders in both targets and yards Monday. Meyers carries a high floor into a soft matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now