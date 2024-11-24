Jakobi Meyers News: Season-best numbers in loss
Meyers caught 10 of 15 targets for 121 yards in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.
The veteran wideout put together his best performance of 2024, with his receptions, targets and yards all being season highs. Meyers has produced a 28-306-1 line on 39 targets over the last four games, but he'll head into a Week 13 clash against Kansas City with uncertainty at quarterback -- Gardner Minshew (collarbone) was lost for the season Sunday, while Aidan O'Connell (thumb) may not be ready to return from IR.
