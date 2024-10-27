Jakobi Meyers News: Top target in return

Meyers recorded six receptions on seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Meyers returned from a two-game absence and immediately led the Raiders in targets and receptions. He was heavily involved on the opening drive, converting a key first down with an 11-yard catch before finding the end zone from seven yards away. Meyers then tallied his longest catch of the day for 17 yards early in the second quarter, setting up a Las Vegas field goal. While his final stat line was modest, Meyers should dominate targets along with Brock Bowers moving forward.