Jakorian Bennett Injury: Moves to IR
Bennett (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders on Thursday.
The cornerback got injured two snaps into Las Vegas' Week 11 loss to Miami, missed the team's Week 12 defeat to Denver and had already been ruled out for Friday's matchup with Kansas City. Bennett has 26 tackles (15 solo) and eight pass breakups this season. Rookie Decamerion Richardson should see more snaps in his absence.
