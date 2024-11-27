Jakorian Bennett Injury: Out again for Week 13
Bennett (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Bennett will miss his second straight game after he was injured two snaps into Week 11 versus Miami. With Nate Hobbs (ankle) also out still, Decamerion Richardson, Jack Jones and Darnay Holmes should once again soak up the cornerback snaps against the Chiefs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now