Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jakorian Bennett headshot

Jakorian Bennett Injury: Out again for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Bennett (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Bennett will miss his second straight game after he was injured two snaps into Week 11 versus Miami. With Nate Hobbs (ankle) also out still, Decamerion Richardson, Jack Jones and Darnay Holmes should once again soak up the cornerback snaps against the Chiefs.

Jakorian Bennett
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now