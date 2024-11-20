Jakorian Bennett Injury: Sidelined Wednesday

Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that Bennett (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Bennett didn't return to the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins after sustaining a shoulder injury first quarter, so missing Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise. The second-year corner from Maryland could be in jeopardy of missing Las Vegas' Week 12 matchup against the Broncos if he can't upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday.