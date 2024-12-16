Fantasy Football
Jaleel McLaughlin

Jaleel McLaughlin Injury: Estimated as DNP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

McLaughlin (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

McLaughlin exited Sunday's win over the Colts early with the injury. Prior to leaving, McLaughlin rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in the pass game. If McLaughlin can't play Thursday night against the Chargers, rookie Audric Estime would be in line for more work alongside Javonte Williams out of Denver's backfield.

Jaleel McLaughlin
Denver Broncos
