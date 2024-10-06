Jaleel McLaughlin News: Finds end zone against Vegas

McLaughlin rushed the ball six times for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders. He added three receptions on four targets for three yards and a touchdown.

McLaughlin worked as the change-of-pace back to Javonte Williams and now has at least nine touches in three games this season. He didn't work efficiently as either a pass catcher or rusher in Sunday's win, though he did contribute a four-yard touchdown reception halfway through the third quarter. Though it was his second trip to the end zone of the season, his limited volume makes him an unreliable fantasy contributor.