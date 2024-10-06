Fantasy Football
Jaleel McLaughlin headshot

Jaleel McLaughlin News: Finds end zone against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

McLaughlin rushed the ball six times for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders. He added three receptions on four targets for three yards and a touchdown.

McLaughlin worked as the change-of-pace back to Javonte Williams and now has at least nine touches in three games this season. He didn't work efficiently as either a pass catcher or rusher in Sunday's win, though he did contribute a four-yard touchdown reception halfway through the third quarter. Though it was his second trip to the end zone of the season, his limited volume makes him an unreliable fantasy contributor.

Jaleel McLaughlin
Denver Broncos
