Jaleel McLaughlin News: Non-factor against Bills

McLaughlin rushed twice for minus-2 yards and secured his lone target for zero yards in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card loss to the Bills.

McLaughlin was not a big part of the game plan Sunday, playing just eight of the Broncos 42 offensive snaps in the contest behind teammate Javonte Williams (31) and ahead of Tyler Badie (3). The 24-year-old running back finished the 2024 regular season with 113 carries for 496 yards and one touchdown, a 24-76-2 receiving line on 27 targets and one lost fumble across 16 games. McLaughlin's carry total and rushing yards set career highs in both categories, as he saw his involvement in the ground game increase in his sophomore season. The Youngstown State product will enter his third season in 2025 with the opportunity to take a step forward in the offense. Williams will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so his possible departure could open things up for McLaughlin to step into a larger role in Denver's backfield. With that said, he'll likely continue to face competition from Audric Estime, Badie and any other running back that could be added through free agency or the draft.