The reserve running back logged only two fewer carries than backfield mate RJ Harvey while also providing a 27-yard kickoff return among his three runbacks. McLaughlin is likely ticketed for single-digit carries and a special-teams role again in an upcoming AFC Championship Game clash versus either the Texans or Patriots, although it's possible the ground attack as a whole is relied on more with Jarrett Stidham taking over at quarterback for Bo Nix, who'll be sidelined until next season due to an ankle fracture he suffered in overtime.