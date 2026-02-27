Jaleel McLaughlin News: Won't be tendered by Broncos
The Broncos don't plan to offer McLaughlin a contract tender, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
As a result, the pending restricted free agent will be eligible to hit the open market, though Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post indicates that the Broncos are thought to be open to bringing the RB back. In eight regular-season contests with Denver in 2025, the 25-year-old carried 37 times (down from his career high 113 mark in 2024) for 187 yards and a TD, while adding four catches for 27 yards.
Jaleel McLaughlin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaleel McLaughlin See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games31 days ago
-
NFL DFS Pick 'Em
NFL Picks: Championship Weekend Underdog Pick 'Em Selections33 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: NFL Conference Championship Games35 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter36 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaleel McLaughlin See More