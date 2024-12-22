Fantasy Football
Jalen Brooks headshot

Jalen Brooks Injury: Inactive Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Brooks (knee) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The wide receiver was a limited participant in Thursday's practice before missing Friday's session. Brooks, a 2023 seventh-round pick, has 11 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in his second season. KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo and Ryan Flournoy should move up the depth chart in his absence.

