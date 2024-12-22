Jalen Brooks Injury: Inactive Sunday night

Brooks (knee) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The wide receiver was a limited participant in Thursday's practice before missing Friday's session. Brooks, a 2023 seventh-round pick, has 11 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in his second season. KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo and Ryan Flournoy should move up the depth chart in his absence.