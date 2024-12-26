Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brooks headshot

Jalen Brooks Injury: Practices Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Brooks (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The wide receiver was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report. Brooks could be in line to see more opportunities with CeeDee Lamb now out for the season with his shoulder injury. The second-year pro has 11 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in 2024 so far.

Jalen Brooks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now