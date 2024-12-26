Jalen Brooks Injury: Practices Thursday
Brooks (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
The wide receiver was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report. Brooks could be in line to see more opportunities with CeeDee Lamb now out for the season with his shoulder injury. The second-year pro has 11 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in 2024 so far.
